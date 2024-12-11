Centre will set up advance tech foreign language lab in Rajasthan: Pradhan

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) The Centre plans to set up an advance technology-enabled language lab in Rajasthan for any five international languages that the state government decides to teach its youth, Union Education Minister Dharmedra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

While speaking at Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Pradhan said that the National Education Policy lays emphasis on languages.

"If Rajasthan wants to take leap, I give a responsibility to Rajasthan government. You choose whichever of 5 international languages... Government of India, through Rajasthan Central University, NIT Jaipur and IIT Jodhpur ...will establish advance technology lab to teach global languages to youth," Pradhan said.

He said that Rajasthan is rich in minerals and has its repository of talents.

"Most of the chartered accountants come from Rajasthan. There are several quality universities in the state. Rajasthan will be a knowledge-based economy in coming days," Pradhan said.

He said Rajasthan has immense development potential and become a leading growth engine for the nation.

"To create prosperity in the country, we need more job creators than job seekers. Talent of people in Rajasthan is of entrepreneurship. They learn entrepreneurship by birth. This should be seen as your capital," Pradhan said. PTI PRS HVA