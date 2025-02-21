Centre working in tandem with states for economic growth: Piyush Goyal

Kochi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Centre is working in tandem with all states to make India a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, as he highlighted the investment opportunities in the country.

The Commerce and Industry Minister, speaking at the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) here, sought to woo investors and will soon start talks with Bahrain for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

There are "unmatched opportunities for growth, development and economic opportunities" in the country, Goyal said.

"We are working in tandem with all states," on taking the country's economy to USD 30-35 trillion by 2047 from the current USD 4 trillion, the minister emphasised.

There are differences between the BJP-led Centre and the Kerala government, which is headed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on various issues.

Against this backdrop, Goyal said he is here to show solidarity with Kerala and also mentioned about various strides made by the state in different sectors.

He urged investors to invest in Kerala and the country, saying "come and enjoy the fruits of investments".

Around 3,000 participants are expected at the two-day investors' summit.