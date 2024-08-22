Centre working on measures to boost R&D in coal sector

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Centre on Thursday said that it has sought suggestions for preparing the future course of research and development (R&D) in the coal sector.

During a special meeting of the Standing Scientific Research Committee (SSRC) convened on Wednesday several suggestions like setting up a single platform for all R&D activities in the coal and lignite sector and an advisory committee to sensitise students and researchers to ongoing R&D activities and challenges in the coal and energy sector was made.

During the meeting it was also suggested that Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI), a fully-owned subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, should visit mining institutes and research organisations across the country to raise awareness about R&D activities in the coal and energy sector, the coal ministry said in a statement.

* * * * *Waaree Energies appoints Aniruddha Khekale as CHRO Waaree Energies on Thursday announced appointment of Aniruddha Khekale as the company's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

In his new role, Khekale will lead company’s human resources strategies, digital transformation, talent management programs, and employee engagement initiatives.

His appointment is expected to assist in aligning workforce capabilities with organizational goals, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. PTI SID ABI MR