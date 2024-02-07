Centre's actions have weakened cooperative federalism, says Kerala CM

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Ahead of the planned protest against the Centre, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the central government's recent actions have weakened cooperative federalism.

Advertisment

The protest against the Centre's alleged neglect of the state is not to defeat anyone but to get what is rightfully eligible for the state, he said, adding that the Centre has been cutting down funds.

Vijayan along with his cabinet colleagues will stage the protest in the national capital on Thursday.

Addressing a press meet in the national capital, he also expressed hope that the protest would get massive support.

Advertisment

The Centre's discriminatory approach is impacting the state's social welfare efforts and such practices should be stopped, Vijayan said. The Kerala government has been blaming the Centre for the state's financial woes.

On Tuesday, Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) said the state has suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 1,07,513.09 crore over the fiscal period 2016-23 due to the inclusion of net accrual in the public account in the open market borrowing limit.

"The Kerala Cabinet has decided to take to the streets of Delhi along with MPs and MLAs in protest. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has invited the non-NDA CMs to join this novel democratic protest for the rights of all states in India's federal structure," it said. PTI RAM DR