Centre's fiscal deficit at 63 pc of full year target at Jan-end: CGA data

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of January stood at Rs 9.8 lakh crore, or 63 per cent of the annual budget target for 2025-26, compared to 74.5 per cent in the year-ago period, government data released on Friday showed.

The Centre estimates the fiscal deficit (the gap between expenditure and revenue) during 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP, or Rs 15.58 lakh crore.

According to monthly accounts released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the Centre received Rs 27.08 lakh crore (79.5 per cent of corresponding RE 2025-26 of total receipts) up to January 2026.

It comprised Rs 20.94 lakh crore of tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 5.57 lakh crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 57,129 crore of non-debt capital receipts.

The CGA data showed that Rs 11.39 lakh crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by Government of India, which is Rs 65,588 crore higher than the previous year.

Further, total expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 36.9 lakh crore (74.3 per cent of corresponding Revised Estimate 2025-26), out of which Rs 28.47 lakh crore was on revenue account and Rs 8.42 lakh crore on capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 9.88 lakh crore was on account of interest payments and Rs 3.54 lakh crore on account of major subsidies. PTI NKD ANU