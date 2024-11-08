Centre’s focus on country’s border in NE to boost trade: Land Ports Authority chief

Darranga (India-Bhutan border), Nov 8 (PTI) The Centre is concentrating on developing transit routes along the international boundaries running through the Northeastern states to accelerate trade with friendly countries bordering it, a top official said.

Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) chairman Aditya Mishra said that integrated transit ports are being developed across the country along its borders with different nations to ensure proper facilities for trade and immigration under one roof.

“The idea of the government is to have transit ports which have proper facilities, proper security so that it becomes a secure and comfortable place, without chaos. To sort out chaos and integrate all the formalities – customs, immigration, etc. – these ports are being set up,” Mishra told PTI in an interview.

He said transit of goods takes place through about 90 locations along the 15,000 km-long international boundary India shares with seven countries.

“Effort of the government has been to first identify the most strategic and important transit points, and we have already covered 15 locations,” Mishra said.

Mishra shared details of the LPAI-built land ports at the opening of the first Integrated Check Post (ICP) with Bhutan at Darranga in Assam on Thursday.

He added that the LPAI is in the process of making another nine land ports, which are under construction, while for 26 more project report is being prepared with the Centre giving consent to start work.

“By the end of these projects, about 50 locations which are more active will be covered,” Mishra added.

Established as a statutory body under the Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, the LPAI is entrusted with the task of building land ports and provide state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities to enable seamless and efficient movement of cargo and passengers.

The LPAI chairman said, “A lot of focus is on North East and in next round of projects, primacy is being given to the region.” “The focus of the government is on the North East. First, this will spur growth of trade and commerce. And secondly, all our friendly countries with which we trade are in this neighbourhood, like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh,” he maintained.

He added that in Assam, the LPAI has recently taken over the ports at Mancachar and Golokgunj, while the one at Sutarkandi is already operational with facilities under construction.

Among other land ports operating under various agencies are Dawki (Meghalaya), Moreh (Manipur) and three locations in Tripura, Mishra said.

The top official said locations for developing the ICPs are selected by the government based on representations made by the different stakeholders, like ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs and Commerce and state governments, who are members of the LPAI board.

“They (the stakeholders) tell the strategic importance of their locations and then the government gives its nod to the more critical ones,” he added.

On multiple agencies operating immigration posts currently, Mishra said, “Hopefully in the medium term, all the land ports will be made and all immigration check posts will be handed to Bureau of Immigration, which will be inside the land ports.” PTI SSG NN