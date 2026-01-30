Centre's PRAGATI portal a powerful tool to accelerate developments: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) The central government's PRAGATI portal, which is aimed at fast-tracking projects, is a powerful tool for accelerating developments and resolving public grievances, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday.

Saini said that the platform has strengthened coordination between the Centre, states and Union ministries by enabling direct, real-time monitoring of key schemes under the Prime Minister's leadership, according to an official statement.

The Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to transparent, accountable governance and plays a crucial role in achieving the long-term national goal of "Viksit Bharat @2047", ensuring faster execution and effective delivery of public welfare initiatives, he said.

"Out of the 112 major projects currently under monitoring in Haryana, 57 have already been commissioned, accounting for an investment of Rs 94,153 crore, while the remaining 55 projects - worth a substantially higher Rs 5.44 lakh crore - are still under implementation.

"Although commissioned projects form a marginal majority in terms of numbers, nearly 85 per cent of the total investment value remains under execution, underscoring the scale of mega, capital-intensive infrastructure projects presently underway in the state," the statement said.

Among the commissioned projects, 13 projects valued at Rs 30,463 crore were reviewed under the PRAGATI platform.

Sector-wise, roads and highways dominate with 30 completed projects, followed by oil and gas (10), power transmission and distribution (9), railways (4), power generation (3), and one real estate project, it said.

These completed assets have significantly enhanced Haryana's connectivity, energy infrastructure, and industrial ecosystem, the statement said.

Meanwhile, of the 55 projects currently under implementation, 13 high-value projects involving an investment of Rs 2.24 lakh crore are being closely monitored under PRAGATI.

The sectoral spread highlights a continued focus on connectivity and public services, with roads and highways leading at 22 projects, followed by healthcare (9), railways (5), oil and gas (5), power transmission and distribution (4), IT/ITES (3), and power generation (3).

Additionally, one project each is underway in metro rail, industries and commerce, logistics park development, and cement manufacturing.

Several of these ongoing initiatives rank among the largest infrastructure projects in the NCR region, including expressways, dedicated freight corridors, telecom saturation drives, and major healthcare institutions, reflecting Haryana's push toward long-term, growth-oriented infrastructure development. PTI SUN HVA