Centre's support crucial to bridge J&K's infrastructure gaps, boost growth: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir faces significant infrastructure deficits in sectors such as road connectivity, water supply, sewerage, tourism and power, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday, and asserted that sustained financial support from the Centre is crucial to address these challenges.

The chief minister, while presenting the budget for the next financial year, said the budget contains a wide range of people-centric initiatives aimed at providing immediate relief, strengthening social protection, promoting inclusive growth and ensuring balanced development across regions.

He announced 32 major welfare measures in the budget.

In his budget speech in the assembly, Abdullah said his government has been actively engaging with the Centre to resolve fiscal issues and secure additional financial assistance.

"Jammu and Kashmir continues to face significant infrastructure deficits... Substantial financial resources and continued support from the central government are essential," he said, adding that he had held multiple meetings with the Union home minister as well as the finance minister to highlight the UT's requirements.

As a result of these meetings, J&K has been brought under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, which provides 50-year interest-free loans for infrastructure and capital investment projects, the chief minister said.

He said Rs 1,431 crore has been utilised for accelerating key infrastructure projects, including hydroelectric power projects, and the Centre has approved an additional Rs 1,431 crore each for further capital works, disaster mitigation and restoration works.

Highlighting reform measures undertaken by his government, Abdullah said J&K has undertaken major mining and land governance reforms, qualifying for incentives worth Rs 100 crore and Rs 60 crore, respectively.

Also, he said, land records of 6,839 villages have been computerised, and cadastral maps of 6,464 villages digitised, while over 68 lakh land parcels have been recorded.

The chief minister said the UT's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is projected to grow from Rs 2.36 lakh crore in 2023-24 to Rs 2.88 lakh crore in 2025-26, with the economy expected to expand by 11 per cent.

About the governance and employment, Abdullah said 7,650 candidates were appointed to government services in 2025 through a transparent recruitment process, and announced plans to fast-track recruitment for 23,800 additional posts.

Besides, 910 appointments were made on compassionate grounds during the year.

The chief minister assured that the government is working on a phased roadmap for the regularisation of daily-rated and temporary workers based on recommendations of a high-level committee.

Highlighting financial reforms, he said all centrally sponsored schemes have transitioned to the SPARSH payment system, and Aadhaar-based DBT payments have been made mandatory.

He said 151 accounts have been opened with the RBI, sanctions exceeding Rs 2,500 crore have been received, and over 23,000 bills processed.

"I also propose modernisation of accountancy training institutes in Jammu and Srinagar at a cost of Rs 10 crore," he said.

Abdullah also announced measures for the agriculture, horticulture and livestock sectors, including implementation of the Restructured Weather Based Insurance Scheme for crops, such as apple, saffron, mango and litchi, with an insured sum of Rs 6,594.93 crore.

He said the government plans to expand Controlled Atmosphere storage capacity, promote micro-irrigation through a 25 per cent top-up subsidy and launch an Aromatic and Medicinal Plants Mission with an outlay of Rs 150 crore.

The chief minister said the government plans to establish embryo transfer technology labs in each district to improve livestock breeding and set up seven milk processing plants to boost the dairy sector and benefit around 11 lakh farmers.

Highlighting industrial growth, Abdullah said since 2020, as many as 2,227 industrial units involving investments of Rs 15,940 crore have commenced production, generating employment for over 73,000 people.

He said amendments to the J&K Industrial Policy are proposed to sustain industrial growth, while a self-certification scheme for MSMEs will be introduced to ease compliance and promote entrepreneurship.

The government is focusing on strengthening transport infrastructure, including the induction of 200 electric buses under the PM e-DRIVE scheme and the procurement of 50 trucks to strengthen JKRTC's logistics capacity.

Abdullah also announced initiatives in education, tribal welfare and disaster management, including expansion of research hubs, strengthening of tribal hostels and establishment of emergency operations centres across districts.

Nearly 3,500 kilometres of roads will be macadamised and black-topped during 2026-27 under multiple flagship programmes to improve connectivity across the Union Territory, he said.

To strengthen the livestock sector, the chief minister announced the establishment of Embryo Transfer Technology labs in every district with a phased investment of Rs 65 crore. PTI AB HVA