Centricity WealthTech aims to double AUM to Rs 20,000 cr by FY26, hires 30 senior pvt bankers

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Wealth management company Centricity WealthTech plans to double its AUM to Rs 20,000 crore by March 2026 and has hired 30 senior private bankers to cater to the needs of High Networth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra HNIs, to achieve the target.

The asset under management (AUM) reached Rs 10,000 crore last month and the company is hoping to increase this to Rs 18,000-20,000 crore by the end of the current fiscal, Centricity WealthTech CEO Manu Awasthy told PTI.

So, he said, effectively, the AUM should double in eight months and various initiatives would be taken to achieve this target.

As part of the expansion strategy, the company has onboarded 30 senior private bankers to deepen presence across India’s top 70 cities.

This marks a significant step in Centricity WealthTech's vision to democratize accessibility of best-in-class financial advice beyond the traditional metros, backed by its proprietary technology and growing physical footprint, he said.

The newly onboarded senior private bankers will operate under the company’s marquee platform 'INVICTUS' that caters specifically to Ultra HNIs and single- family offices (SFOs) managing over 135 clients with portfolios above Rs 100 crore each, he said.

With its unique positioning, the company aims to strengthen boutique wealth management practices through the onboarding of full-time region-focused private bankers, he said. PTI DP DP ANU ANU