Centrum Air announces twice weekly Delhi-Tashkent flights from Oct 3

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Uzbekistan-based private carrier Centrum Air on Friday announced the launch of twice-a-week direct flight services to Delhi from the capital city of Tashkent.

The flights will be operated on Tuesday and Friday, starting October 3, Centrum Air said at an event here.

As of now, Uzbekistan’s national carrier Uzbekistan Airways connects Tashkent with Delhi and Mumbai.

The launch of the flight services on the Tashkent-Delhi route will strengthen air connectivity between India and Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan's largest private airline said.

Indian travellers can look forward to affordable fares and convenient schedules, it said.

In addition to direct travel, passengers from Delhi will benefit from convenient onward connections via Tashkent to Almaty, Istanbul, Dubai, Tel Aviv, Copenhagen and others while strengthening Tashkent’s role as a growing hub in Central Asia, Centrum Air said.

A private passenger and charter airline and a part of Centrum Holding, Centrum Air is actively expanding its route network across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

New Delhi-based Aeroprime is acting as the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Centrum Air.

A GSA acts as a third-party sales representative for an airline in a specific region or country and its mandate includes selling flight tickets, cargo space and the airline's other offerings.