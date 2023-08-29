Centuary Mattress onboards badminton star P V Sindhu as its brand ambassador

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Centuary Mattress on Tuesday announced that ace badminton player P V Sindhu has been signed as the company's brand ambassador.

Speaking of Sindhu's new role off the court, Centuary Mattress Executive Director Uttam Malani said she will be championing the importance of the right mattress for fitness and well-being by using the innovative products brought out by the company.

"We are elated to welcome P V Sindhu to the Centuary family as our new brand ambassador. Sindhu is a perfect fit for Centuary through shared values of excellence and dedication. We look forward to reaching out to all individuals with our innovative products and informative campaigns through this collaboration," Malani said.

Terming her collaboration with the firm as an exciting step, Sindhu said: "Their dedication to innovative sleep solutions aligns perfectly with my belief in the importance of rest. Just as rigorous training is vital for success, so is the restorative power of a good night's sleep on the right mattress. I'm thrilled to be a part of Centuary's journey, advocating for healthier sleep solutions for holistic well-being."

A double Olympic medallist, Sindhu won the silver medal at the 2016 edition in Rio de Janeiro and secured bronze in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Malani said the mattress industry in the country is about Rs 10,000 crore and 40 per cent of the industry is organised.

He said Centuary Mattress commands a 10 per cent market share amongst the organised players and they are aiming for 20 per cent market share by 2026.

"We occupy 10 per cent market share of the organised mattress market and our plan is to double up to 20 per cent market share in the next three years which should take us to the market leadership position," Malani pointed out.

The firm has plans to open 500 more exclusive showrooms in the next three years taking the total number of such outlets to 1,000.

"About 10 per cent of our revenue comes from exports. This year, we are expecting 35 per cent growth," Malani added.