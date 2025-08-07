Century Plyboards Q1FY26 consolidated net rises 55pc YoY to Rs 53cr

Kolkata, Aug 7 (PTI) Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Thursday reported a 55 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.93 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, aided by higher revenues from its plywood, MDF and laminate segments.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.11 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations rose 16.3 per cent to Rs 1,169.36 crore during the June quarter, compared to Rs 1,005.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses rose to Rs 1,100.09 crore from Rs 942.79 crore, mainly due to higher material costs and employee benefits.
Segment-wise, revenue from plywood and allied products rose to Rs 650.31 crore from Rs 567.87 crore a year ago, while the laminate division reported a modest increase to Rs 173.73 crore from Rs 154.04 crore.
The medium density fibreboard (MDF) segment also registered robust growth, clocking Rs 259.14 crore in revenue versus Rs 209.50 crore in the same quarter last year. Container freight station services contributed Rs 37.76 crore, up from Rs 24.58 crore.
Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman, Century Plyboards, said, “Our commitment to premium products, expansion of distribution channels, and advancements in green innovation have allowed us to achieve steady growth despite changing market conditions. The recent completion of our capacity expansion in Laminates and MDF is now fully operational, significantly enhancing our production volumes this quarter.” PTI BSM NN