Century Plyboards Q3FY26 net profit rises 10.5pc to Rs 65cr

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a 10.56 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 65.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 58.84 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 18.38 per cent to Rs 1,350.08 crore, compared to Rs 1,140.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to regulatory filing.

Total expenses for the third quarter stood at Rs 1,259.40 crore, up from Rs 1,062.87 crore a year ago.

"We are pleased with the Company's consistent performance in Q3, enabled by our diversified portfolio and strengthened operational execution. As we navigate evolving market dynamics, our priorities remain aligned with sustainable growth, deeper market penetration and disciplined capital deployment," Century Plyboards chairman Sajjan Bhajanka said.

Following the Union Budget, the company in a statement said it expects improved momentum in the building materials industry, driven by government focus on infrastructure development, housing, and urbanisation.

The company remains "cautiously optimistic" regarding medium to long-term demand, supported by increasing preferences for branded, quality materials in the interior and architectural segments. PTI BSM MNB