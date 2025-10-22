New Delhi: Realty firm Century Real Estate has reported more than two times increase in its sales bookings to Rs 1,062 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal on strong demand for its residential projects.

The Bengaluru-based developer had sold properties worth Rs 452 crore in the year-ago period.

During the first six months of this fiscal, the company's sales bookings rose to Rs 1,305 crore from Rs 907 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Mahesh Prabhu, CEO of Century Real Estate, said the July-September period has been a defining quarter, marked by record-breaking sales across our portfolio.

"This performance reflects not just strong consumer demand, but also the broader shifts shaping Bengaluru's housing market, from rising NRI inflows and infrastructure-led corridor growth to the premiumisation of residential demand," he added.

Century Real Estate said it has strengthened its presence in both core city luxury micro-markets and emerging growth hubs in North Bengaluru.

Maninder Chhabra, Director - Sales, Marketing and CRM at Century Real Estate, said, "This quarter's performance reflects how consumer insights are shaping our product strategy in real time. We're increasingly able to identify emerging lifestyle shifts early and translate them into developments that truly resonate." Century Real Estate, one of the leading real estate developer in South India, has a development portfolio of over 25 million sq ft.