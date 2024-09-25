Century Real Estate sells Rs 450 cr worth luxury homes in Bengaluru project

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Century Real Estate on Wednesday said it has sold housing properties worth Rs 450 crore at its new project in Bengaluru.

In a statement, the company said it has launched a new ultra luxurious project, 'Codename Built Rare' at Indiranagar in Bengaluru.

The company has "clocked Rs 450 crore in sales during the pre-launch of its phase 1", it said.

The project is spread over 8.5 acres. It will be launched in two phases with 347 luxurious residences and is projected to generate Rs 2,200 crore worth of revenue in both phases.

MD Ravindra Pai said, the company has got a good response in such a short time.

The construction work for phase 1 is in full swing, the company said.

Founded by P Dayananda Pai and P Satish Pai in 1973, Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt Ltd is an integrated, full-service real estate development company.

Century Real Estate has a land bank of over 3,000 acres, a development portfolio of over 20 million square feet, comprising premium residential and commercial assets like hotels, office buildings, educational institutions, and integrated townships spread across South India. PTI MJH ANU ANU