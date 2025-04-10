Century Real Estate to launch more than 10 housing projects in FY26 valuing Rs 9K cr

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Century Real Estate plans to launch more than 10 housing projects this fiscal mainly in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 9,000 crore.

In a statement on Thursday, the company also informed that its sale bookings rose 80 per cent last fiscal to more than Rs 1,800 crore.

Century Real Estate said the company has a pipeline of more than 10 new projects for 2025-26, with a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of over Rs 9,000 crore.

The company plans to launch more than 10 residential and plotted development projects.

On the commercial real estate front, about 15 lakh sq ft is scheduled for launch in 2025-26.

"Our growth further inspires confidence in our strategic focus on Bengaluru's fast-evolving real estate market. As we step into FY26, we are sharply focused on expanding our presence across all zones of Bengaluru through differentiated residential and commercial offerings," Ravindra Pai, Managing Director of Century Real Estate, said.

Maninder Chhabra, Director - Sales, Marketing & CRM at Century Real Estate, said, "FY25 has been a year of exceptional sales performance, with strong absorption across key micro-markets and overwhelming customer response to our launches." Founded in 1973, Century Real Estate is an integrated, full-service real estate development company.

The company has a land bank of over 3,000 acres and a development portfolio of over 20 million sq ft, comprising premium residential and commercial assets like hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions, and integrated townships. PTI MJH MJH SHW