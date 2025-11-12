CenturyPly Q2 net surges 77pc to Rs 71 cr

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a 77 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 71 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26), driven by strong demand across its key segments and improved margins.

Revenue from operations rose 17.1 per cent to Rs 1,386 crore - the company's highest-ever quarterly revenue - from Rs 1,184 crore in the corresponding period last year, a statement said.

The company's EBITDA (excluding forex impact) stood at Rs 181.7 crore, also the highest ever, with margins improving to 13.1 per cent from 10.3 per cent a year ago, supported by cost optimisation measures and higher volumes.

"The Q2 results for FY26 reflect strong momentum in our business. With revenue growth of 17.1 per cent year-on-year, we have achieved a new record top line. Despite cost pressures from raw materials and input inflation, our margin profile has improved thanks to cost optimisation and higher volumes," said Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Bhajanka.

He added that the company expects growth momentum to continue across all major business segments, aided by rising urbanisation, higher disposable incomes, and increasing consumer preference for branded and premium products.

Among business segments, plywood, laminates (LAM), and MDF all recorded their highest-ever quarterly revenues. The plywood segment saw better margins backed by higher volumes, LAM registered a 16.6 per cent YoY growth, while MDF reported a robust 28 per cent rise in revenue due to higher capacity utilisation.

During the quarter, CenturyPly launched its 'Century Heroes' campaign to promote inclusivity for persons with disabilities. PTI BSM NN