CEO Clubs India to host flagship summit from March 1-3

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) CEO Clubs India will host its annual flagship summit from March 1 to 3 with participation of chief executives of more than 150 companies.

The summit 'Go Beyond Retreat 2024' to be held in the city will have Star Hospitals MD Gopichand Mannam, Nangia Andersen India Chairman Rakesh Nangia and Medplus Health Services Founder & Ceo Madhukar Gangadi.

The summit will discuss the ever-changing needs of today's visionary leaders and include interactive workshops and gain insights into navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

CEO Clubs India National President, Kishore Kothapalli said, "We are excited to continue the tradition of bringing together bright minds from across the country to explore new ideas, forge meaningful connections and shape the future".

CEO Clubs India is a not-for-profit organisation that provides a platform for CEOs, entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders from all walks of life to connect, and collaborate.

It was launched in March 2008 in Hyderabad, under the umbrella of CEO Clubs International, established in the US in 1977. PTI JD ANU ANU