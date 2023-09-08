Certa raises USD 35 mn in funding led by Fin Capital, Vertex Ventures SEAI

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Third-party management platform Certa has raised USD 35 million (Rs 291 crore), led by Fin Capital and Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, the company said on Friday.

Advertisment

Tru Arrow Partners and existing investors Point72 Ventures, BDMI, Aglae Ventures, Mantis VC, and GOAT Capital also participated in the round.

Certa will use the funding to bolster its go-to-market engine, expand the reach to new high-growth markets like the EU, and accelerate adoption.

The company said it is also pioneering the use of advanced Generative AI to streamline third-party ecosystems.

“This investment in a tough economic environment underscores the demand for a more complete, modern solution to manage third-party relationships. It is a testament to Certa's best in class technology and the value we have delivered to clients,” said Certa founder and CEO Jag Lamba.

Piyush Kharbanda, General Partner at Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India (SEAI) said Certa's technology stack makes it “the best command center for large organisations as they look to scale globally." The current funding round brings total institutional investment in Certa to USD 50 million to date. PTI GRJ ANU ANU