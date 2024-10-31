Certus Capital invests Rs 150 cr in 2 housing projects in MMR

New Delhi: Certus Capital has invested Rs 150 crore in two housing projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

These projects have an aggregate revenue potential of over Rs 750 crore and are being developed by experienced real estate developers, JSB Group and Dynamix Group, Certus Capital said in a statement on Thursday.

Ashish Khandelia, Founder, Certus Capital & Earnnest.me, said, "These investments are in line with our strategy of supporting experienced developers in high-potential projects across Tier 1 cities. And in doing so, we are also playing our part in development of a broader high-yield, bond market, starting with real estate.

In a short span of less than three years, Certus Capital has closed nine deals for its secured debt platform Earnnest.me and fully exited two at 15 per cent + net returns to the investors, ahead of scheduled maturity.

The company has financed projects across cities like Mumbai, Pune and Chennai and is actively evaluating real estate investment opportunities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.