Certus Capital to invest Rs 125 cr for upcoming residential project in Chennai

Chennai, May 17 (PTI) Institutional real estate investment firm Certus Capital would invest Rs 125 crore for an upcoming residential project in Chennai undertaken by realty developer Casagrand through secure bonds platform Earnnest.me, the company said on Friday.

The investment of Rs 125 crore by Certus Capital, is part of its vision to invest Rs 1,000 crore in secured credit in the real estate sector by FY25.

Realty developer Casagrand has delivered more than 19 million sq ft across 100 plus projects in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore.

The investment, in the form of secured debentures, offers 15 per cent fixed return with significant principal cover through underlying cash flows, a company statement said here.

"Our investment with Casagrand is aligned with our goal to create an alternative capital channel for the real estate industry while providing attractive investment opportunities for investors in real estate projects backed by developers with proven track records." Certus Capital Founder Ashish Khandella said.

"At Earnnest.me, we will continue to offer carefully selected and diligenced investment opportunities. Our larger vision is to play the role of a dominant market maker in developing real estate debt capital markets," he added.