CESC arm signs pact to set up 686.85 MW wind project

New Delhi: CESC on Thursday said its arm has signed an agreement with Ecoren Energy India to set up a wind power project of up to 686.85 MW.

Ecoren Energy India Pvt Ltd is neither a related party nor a part of its promoter or promoter group, CESC Ltd said in an exchange filing.

"Subsidiary Purvah Green Power Private Ltd has entered into a binding term sheet with Ecoren Energy India...for setting up wind power project of up to 686.85 MW," it said.

The project is likely to be commissioned within three years, subject to the receipt of the relevant licenses/ permits/ approvals from various authorities, the company said.

Kolkata-based CESC is into the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power.