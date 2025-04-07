CESC board approves raising Rs 250 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) CESC Ltd on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 250 crore through issuance of Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

The deemed date of allotment of NCDs is April 11, the company said in an exchange filing.

"A Committee of the Board of Directors has approved the issue of 25,000 secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated non convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 250 crore, on a private placement basis," it said.

Kolkata-based CESC is into the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power. PTI ABI DR