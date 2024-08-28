CESC incorporates step-down subsidiary Brightfuture Power

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) CESC on Wednesday announced that its arm Purvah Green Power has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary named Brightfuture Power.

Brightfuture Power Pvt Ltd (BPPL) will explore opportunities in the renewable energy sector, CESC said in a regulatory filing.

*** SunSource Energy commissions 21 MW project in TN * SunSource Energy on Wednesday said it has commissioned 21 MW project in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.

The project is expected to generate approximately 760 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy and offset up to 700 million kgs of Co2 emissions during its technical lifetime, the company said in a statement.

SunSource Energy has already tied up with leading commercial & industrial businesses for the entire 21 MWp capacity.