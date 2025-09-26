CESC Ltd raises Rs 300 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Power utility CESC Ltd on Friday said it has raised Rs 300 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, has approved the issue of 30,000 redeemable, senior, secured, unlisted, rated non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 300 crore, on a private placement basis," according to a regulatory filing.

This follows the power utility's announcement on Wednesday, where it announced raising Rs 300 crore by issuing NCDs on a private placement basis. PTI ABI ABI SHW