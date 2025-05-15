CESC net profit down 7% to Rs 385 cr in Q4

New Delhi: Power utility CESC Ltd on Thursday reported a 7 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 385 crore in the March quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on lower deferred tax credits and regulatory income.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 415 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

However, the total income rose to Rs 4,030 crore during the quarter from Rs 3,460 crore in the same period a year ago.

The results show that regulatory income (net) declined to Rs 140 crore in the quarter against Rs 572 crore in FY24.

Its deferred tax credits also dipped to Rs 16 crore in the March quarter as compared to Rs 37 crore in the preceding fiscal.

During the fiscal 2024-25, the consolidated net profit dipped to Rs 1,428 crore from Rs 1,447 crore in the previous financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 17,375 crore from Rs 15,544 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's Board of Directors also took on record the voluntary liquidation process of Au Bon Pain Cafe India Limited (ABPCIL), a subsidiary of the company.

ABPCIL is not a material subsidiary of CESC Ltd and dissolution of this subsidiary will not affect any business of CESC Ltd, the company said.

The group is primarily engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity and does not operate in any other reportable segment.