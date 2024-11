New Delhi: Power utility firm CESC Ltd on Tuesday reported a nearly 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 373 crore in the September 2024 quarter, aided by higher income.

It posted a profit of Rs 363 crore during the three months ended September 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4,770 crore from Rs 4,414 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses stood at Rs 4,427 crore against Rs 4,314 crore a year ago.