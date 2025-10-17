CESC Q2 profit rises 19 pc to Rs 445 cr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Power utility CESC Ltd on Friday posted over 19 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 445 crore for September quarter FY26 mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 373 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a regulatory filing said. Total income rose to Rs 5,351 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,770 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share on paid-up equity share capital of the company. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU