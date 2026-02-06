CESC Q3 net profit grows 8 pc to Rs 304 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) CESC Ltd on Friday posted around 8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 304 crore in December quarter, supported by higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 282 crore in the October-December period of preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4,099 crore in the third quarter from Rs 3,657 crore in Q3FY25.

Kolkata-based CESC is into the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power.