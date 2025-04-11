CESC raises Rs 250 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Power utility CESC Ltd on Friday said it has raised Rs 250 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to Axis Bank.

A committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting has approved the allotment of 25,000 secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 2,50,00,00,000 on a private placement basis, to Axis Bank Limited, the company stated in a regulatory filing.

*** Radiowalla forays into Africa; signs pact for Retail Audio, Digital Signage Solutions in Botswana * Custom audio content and corporate radio services Radiowalla Network on Friday said it has signed a tripartite agreement with Botswana-based Electro-Metic Enterprises and Shine Bright Proprietary to foray into the African retail media market.

"We're proud to bring Radiowalla's immersive audio engagement services to Botswana's vibrant retail sector, starting with 300 retail locations of Electro-Metic," Radiowalla Network CEO and co-founder Harvinderjit Singh Bhatia said in a statement.

This five-year exclusive agreement enables Shine to exclusively market and distribute Radiowalla's suite of services, ranging from in-store radio and digital signage to corporate audio and point-of-purchase advertising, starting with 300 retail locations of Choppies and Liquorama owned by Electro-Metic. PTI KKS SM MR SHW