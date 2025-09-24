CESC raises Rs 300 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Power utility CESC on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 300 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

"Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, has approved the issue of 30,000 redeemable, senior, secured, unlisted, rated non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 300 crore, on a private placement basis," a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, the deemed date of allotment is September 26, 2025, and the date of maturity is September 26, 2028 (final redemption date). PTI KKS 1.0.0 BAL BAL