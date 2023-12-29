Advertisment
CESC to raise Rs 100 crore from Axis Bank via NCDs

NewsDrum Desk
29 Dec 2023
New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Power utility CESC Ltd on Friday said it received board's approval for raising Rs 100 crore from Axis Bank through issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

The committee of the board of directors at its meeting approved the allotment of 10,000 secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis to Axis Bank Limited, CESC said in a regulatory filing. PTI KKS HVA

