CG gets Rs 450 cr order to manufacture products for Vande Bharat

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday said it has secured an order of Rs 450 crore for supply of railway products for Vande Bharat trainsets.

Apart from this purchase order, a separate 35-year service order is also a part of the long-term agreement, a company statement said.

" CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CG) has entered into a long-term supply agreement with Kinet Railway Solutions Limited for supply and servicing of railway products including propulsion kits with motors, transformers and various other items," the company said in a BSE filing.

The first purchase order, ranging between Rs 400-450 crore, has been secured by the company for supply of railway products for 10 Vande Bharat trainsets.

Since its inception 86 years ago, CG has established a strong foothold in the railway industry, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes traction machines & systems, rail transportation traction electronics, among others.

The company is a leader in the Electrical Engineering Industry and has two business lines—Industrial Systems and Power Systems.

Since November 2020, the company has become a part of the renowned Murugappa Group.