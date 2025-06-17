CG Power and Industrial bags Rs 641 cr order from the Power Grid Corporation

Chennai, Jun 17 (PTI) Engineering company CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd has secured an order for the supply and servicing of 765kV Transformer package 7TR-12 Bulk by the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

The total value of supply of goods including services is around Rs 641 crore, becoming the first single largest order bagged by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

The supply of the goods is expected to be completed in 18 to 36 months, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, a group company of city-based diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group said in a BSE Filing.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd said, it has been awarded '765 kV Transformer Package 7TR-12-Bulk for procurement of 765/400 kV 1-ph transformers under Corporate Package for the procurement of 765 kV and 400kV class Transformers and Reactors of various capacities with revised Methodology Lot-4', by the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

CG Power has world-class manufacturing plants across 9 locations in the country. It also has a factory in Sweden. The company employs about 3,113 people.

In FY2025, the CG Power's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 9,909 crore, the company said. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH