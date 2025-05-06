CG Power and Industrial clocks standalone Q4 PAT at Rs 275.49 cr

Chennai: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, a leader in the electrical engineering industry segment, reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 275.49 crore for the January–March 2025 quarter.

The company, part of the city-headquartered diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, had registered a profit after tax of Rs 240.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025, the profit after tax remained flat at Rs 974.46 crore, compared to Rs 1,004.36 crore recorded a year earlier.

Standalone total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,632.10 crore, from Rs 2,139.31 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025, the company’s total income surged to Rs 9,490 crore, up from Rs 7,760.80 crore recorded the previous year.

In a statement, the company said it recorded a strong finish to the year with all-time high quarterly and annual standalone sales.

Sales during the quarter ending March 31, 2025, grew 23 per cent year-on-year, while order intake rose 20 per cent year-on-year.

"Order backlog remains robust at Rs 9,909 crore and continues to be on an upward trajectory, offering strong revenue visibility for the upcoming fiscal year," the company said.

Sales in the Industrial Systems division for the January–March 2025 quarter stood at Rs 1,572 crore. For the year ending March 31, 2025, aggregate sales in the division were Rs 5,823 crore, up 16 per cent year-on-year.

The Power Systems division reported sales of Rs 993 crore during the quarter under review, an increase of 21 per cent. For the full year, sales stood at Rs 3,510 crore, marking a 35 per cent year-on-year growth, the company added.