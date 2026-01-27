CG Power and Industrial Solution profit rises 19 pc to Rs 284 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday posted a 19 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 284 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 238 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company said in a statement.

Total sales rose to Rs 3,175 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,516 crore in the year-ago period.

The board also approved the payment of interim dividend at Rs 1.30 per equity share i.e. 65 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per share for the 2025-26 financial year.

The board also approved the reclassification of Algavista Greentech Pvt Ltd belonging to the members of promoter/promoter group of the company to "public category" ("outgoing promoters").

The order intake during the period under review was Rs 4,372 crore and unexecuted order backlog as of December 31, 2025 was 62 per cent higher year-on-year at Rs 15,753 crore.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions -- a Murugappa Group firm -- is a 125-year-old conglomerate with presence across the world. The Rs 90,178-crore Murugappa Group has diverse businesses in agriculture, engineering, financial services, and more.