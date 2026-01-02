CG Power and Industrial Solutions appoints Dhananjay Bapat as Vice President Railway Business

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Friday said it has appointed Dhananjay Bapat as Vice President Railway Business in the category of senior management of the company from January 2, 2026.

According to a regulatory filing, Chidambaram Balakrishnan, Vice President-Railways of the company, has tendered his resignation from the services effective from the close of business hours on January 1, 2026, due to personal reasons.

Chidambaram ceases to be part of the senior management personnel of the company, it said.

"Dhananjay Bapat has been appointed as Vice President Railway Business, in the category of Senior Management of the Company w.e.f. 2nd January, 2026," it stated.

Dhananjay has an experience of 27 years in the field of manufacturing, sales, marketing, product, service, and P & L management across diverse industry sectors.