CG Power and Industrial Solutions board approves Amar Kaul's appointment as MD & CEO

New Delhi: CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Monday said its board has approved the appointment of Amar Kaul as the company's Managing Director and CEO.

Kaul's appointment is for a period of five years, effective July 25, 2024, and is subject to the necessary approvals, the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the board has appointed Kaul as the Managing Director & CEO-Designate with effect from July 9, 2024, up to July 24, 2024.

He will succeed Natarajan Srinivasan, who has been the Managing Director of the company since November 26, 2020, and will retire at the close of business on July 24, 2024.

Kaul has done B.Tech (Mechanical), MS (Engineering Business Management) and Executive Leadership Programmes from Stanford. He has more than 30 years of experience and has worked with large organisations.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions is an engineering conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of products, solutions and services for power and industrial equipment and solutions.