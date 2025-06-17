CG Power and Industrial Solutions gets Rs 641 cr order from Powergrid

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CG) on Tuesday said it has secured a transformer package order worth Rs 641 crore from the state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid).

The supply of goods is expected to be completed over a period of 18 to 36 months, CG said in an exchange filing.

The total value of the supply of goods, including services, is around Rs 641 crore.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd is an engineering conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai.

The company is a leader in the electrical engineering industry and has two business lines - industrial systems and power systems. PTI ABI DR