New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday posted over 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 241.24 crore for June quarter FY25 mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 203.84 crore, according to a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 2,260.67 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,896.15 crore a year ago. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU