CG Power''s US subsidiary collaborates with Flanders under next phase of growth

Chennai, Aug 12 (PTI) CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd on Tuesday said its US subsidiary CG DE SUB, LLC, has partnered with Flanders Electric Motors Service, as the two companies aim to scale capabilities and expand in the USA rail market sector.

Flanders Electric Motors Service, LLC is a global leader in electrical rotating equipment and technology solutions.

The partnership by 'CG USA' with Flanders Electric is aimed at leveraging local capabilities and offer superior products and services with competitive pricing and faster turnaround times in the railway sector in the United States, a press release from CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd said.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Global CEO and Managing Director Amar Kaul said, "We are excited to strengthen our presence in the USA market and serve our customers with unmatched quality and speed. Our association with Flanders complements our world-class manufacturing capabilities, allowing us to provide timely and cost-effective solutions to US rail operators." "Together, we aim to redefine service standards and lead the way in the railway sector", he added.

The development signals the next phase of growth of CG in the North American market and Flanders' growth in the traction motor business, positioning both companies to lead the future of rail transportation.

Flanders CEO Kim Weninger said, "We are proud to join forces with CG to bring our motor expertise into the rail sector, one of the most critical components of the US economy. This association is a natural extension of our legacy in heavy industry and our growing Flanders Motors Business." The USA market for railway traction motor replacements and refurbishments is substantial with an expansive rail network spanning 1,40,000 miles and increasing demand for high-quality, reliable solutions dominated by Class I railroads, the release said. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB