CG Semi's pilot facility may roll out first Made in India chip soon: Vaishnaw

Sanand (Gujarat), Aug 28 (PTI) Semiconductor company CG Semi is expected to roll out the first Made in India chip from its pilot facility here soon, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

CG Semi's G1 or pilot facility was inaugurated by Vaishnaw along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

"CG Pilot line has started from today. It is a very important milestone in India's semiconductor journey. Among all the plants that started (chip) projects in Gujarat, CG Semi plant is first one to start pilot line," Vaishnaw said.

He said that the pilot line helps customers in testing the chips before placing the order.

"Hopefully we will have first Made in India chip rolled out of this plant very soon," Vaishnaw said.

The G1 facility will operate at a peak capacity of approximately 5 lakh units per day. The facility is equipped to handle end-to-end chip assembly, packaging, testing, and post-test services.

Backed by central and state governments, and in collaboration with Renesas and Stars Microelectronics, CG Semi is investing over Rs 7,600 crore (around USD 870 million) over five years to develop two facilities (G1 and G2) here.

CG Semi is on track to commence commercial production in calendar year 2026, as committed under India Semiconductor Mission.

Located about 3 km from G1, the G2 facility is under construction and expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Once operational, G2 will scale up to a capacity of 14.5 million units per day. Together, the two facilities are projected to generate over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in the coming years.

CG Power Chairman Vellayan Subbiah said that the production will attain full capacity of 15 million by 2027.

Sharing an update on US-based Micron's chip plant in India, Vaishnaw said it is expected to commence production by December or January.