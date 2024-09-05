CGPDTM invites applications for Intellectual Property Awards 2024

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The commerce and industry ministry on Thursday said the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks (CGPDTM) has invited applications for the Intellectual Property Awards 2024.

This initiative is dedicated to recognising and honouring accomplishments in the field of intellectual property across a variety of sectors, including academia, R&D institutes, MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises), startups, corporations and individuals.

The applications are invited from individuals, academic institutions, R&D institutions, large corporations, MSMEs, startups, and other entities.

*** APEDA facilitates exports of Indian pomegranates from Mumbai to Melbourne * The commerce ministry's arm, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), on Thursday said it has facilitated exports of Indian pomegranates from Mumbai to Melbourne.

Australia granted market access to Indian pomegranates in 2020, paving the way for Indian farmers to tap into a new and lucrative market.

A work plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the export of pomegranates to Australia were signed in February 2024, further streamlining the export process.

India, being the second-largest producer of horticulture crops, sees major pomegranate production in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

In 2023-24, India exported 72,011 metric tonnes of pomegranates worth USD 69.08 million to markets, including the UAE, Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bahrain and Oman.

"The consignment weighing 1.1 metric tons (MT) consisted of 336 boxes (each weighing 3.5 kg). It underwent necessary irradiation treatment at the MSAMB (Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board) IFC (Irradiation Facility Center) in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, as per the agreed work plan," it said. PTI RR RR SHW