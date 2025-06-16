CGST commissionerates set up helpdesks to resolve taxpayer queries

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The finance ministry on Monday said central GST commissionerates across states have set up helpdesks from June 16-30 to resolve taxpayers' queries.

Goods and services tax (GST) was rolled out on July 1, 2017. GST subsumed about 17 local taxes and 13 cesses into a 5-tier structure, simplifying the tax regime.

"As part of the celebrations of #8YearsOfGST on 1st July 2025, all the CGST Commissionerates across States have set up Helpdesks to fast track and resolve any queries on GST at the GST Pakhwada from 16th-30th June 2025," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

In eight years, the number of registered taxpayers under GST has risen from 65 lakh in 2017 to 1.52 crore. PTI JD TRB