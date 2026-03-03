CGST Gurugram busts fake GST registration racket

Gurugram, Mar 3 (PTI) The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Gurugram conducted coordinated search proceedings at multiple premises in North Delhi in connection with an investigation into a large-scale fake GST registration racket, an official said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, a fake GST registration racket was being operated by means of taking registrations using forged documents.

These documents were thereafter misused for obtaining GST registrations of fake firms without the knowledge of the unsuspecting individuals.

Thus far investigation has revealed that 24 fake firms falling under the CGST Gurugram jurisdiction were created using the same modus operandi.

These firms collectively generated fraudulent invoices amounting to Rs 734.95 crore, leading to fraudulent availment of ITC amounting to Rs 143.05 crore and passing on of ITC amounting to Rs 174.72 crore.

Investigation has further identified that the accused had applied for registration of 1,400 fake firms. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Coordinated search proceedings were conducted at multiple premises in Burari, Swaroop Nagar and Mukundpur areas of North Delhi, and one key individual was arrested on Monday under the provisions of the CGST Act, 2017.

The JMFC Court, Gurugram, viewing the seriousness of the offence, sent the accused person to judicial custody for three days, he added.

Tracking of IP addresses used to take GST registration led to the identification of various premises, wherein, during search, incriminating evidence was seized, including mobile phones, laptops, documents and SIM cards.

Additionally, cash of Rs 45.30 lakh was also recovered from the residence of the accused.

During the investigation, it was further revealed that the accused individual misused a job portal, namely "Job Hai", for sourcing KYC documents of unemployed persons by placing advertisements offering "Security Guard Jobs". PTI COR DRR