Chai Point, Medhavi Skills University ink pact to launch initiative

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Tea-led beverage platform Chai Point on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Medhavi Skills University, an institute focused on skill-integrated higher education, to drive workforce development and vocational learning through the "Learn While You Earn" model.

The pan-India initiative will be implemented across all Chai Point locations, offering UGC and AICTE-recognised educational programmes to frontline team members, the university said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to partner with Medhavi Skills University to cultivate the next generation of talent through the Learn While You Earn model.

"This initiative offers individuals the opportunity to elevate their education while contributing meaningfully to the workplace, reflecting our commitment to education, sustainability, and workforce empowerment," Chai Point Head of People Kalappa K B said.

Established in 2011, Chai Point serves millions daily through its extensive network of 180 retail stores across 9 major cities.

*** Servotech Renewable Power System bags 4.1 MW solar project in Visakhapatnam * Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd on Wednesday announced securing a 4.1 MW solar project in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The project, valued at Rs 15.8 crore, has been awarded by Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, the company said in a statement.

Under the contract, Servotech will undertake the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of rooftop on-grid solar photovoltaic (PV) plants of varying capacities across multiple sites within the Waltair division.

"The order reaffirms Servotech's position as a trusted partner in India's renewable energy landscape. We are committed to delivering best-in-class solar solutions and are proud to support Indian Railways in its journey towards cleaner and greener operations," Sarika Bhatia, Director at Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, said. PTI SM ABI SHW