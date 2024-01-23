Chairpersons of 250 PACS invited as special guest for Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Chairpersons of about 250 Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) and their spouses have been invited as special guests for this year's Republic Day parade in the national capital.

During their stay in the national capital, the special guests will interact with the Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma, followed by dinner on January 25, the Cooperation Ministry said in a statement.

After the Republic Day parade, they will participate in "Bharat Parva" in the evening, it added.

The cooperation ministry is committed to ensuring a memorable experience for the special guests during their stay in Delhi and also showcasing the success of the "computerisation of PACS" project.

This event will inspire the participating PACS to work with renewed vigour towards realising the vision of 'Sahakar se Samriddhi', the ministry added. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL