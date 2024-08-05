Chamba to get HP's first Green Hydrogen Mobility Station: CM

Shimla, Aug 5 (PTI) First green hydrogen-based mobility station of Himachal Pradesh will come up in Chamba, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday after laying the foundation stone of the pilot project.

The green hydrogen mobility station at Chamba will cost around Rs 14 crore, a statement said.

Sukhu virtually presided over the closing ceremony of the International Minjar Fair from Shimla. During the event, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various developmental projects worth Rs 120.44 crore and the green hydrogen mobility station was one of them, it added.

The chief minister said that due to inclement weather conditions he could not make it to the closing ceremony of Minjar fair and lauded the efforts of the people and the district administration for conducting the fair successfully.

Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania also accompanied the Chief Minister on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said, "Chamba is set to become the first district in Himachal Pradesh to establish such a project marking a beginning in green hydrogen initiative." This significant project will be constructed by the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) by August 2025, the statement added.

"The project would be located near NHPC's Chamera-3 power station and would include a 300-kilowatt grid-connected solar power plant to meet its energy needs. The plant will produce 20 kg of green hydrogen per day, which will be stored at pressures of 450 bar or higher to fuel a green hydrogen bus," it added.

"Additionally, a hydrogen dispenser unit will be set up to facilitate bus refueling", Sukhu informed.

He said that this groundbreaking project would introduce green hydrogen buses to the region for the first time, aiming to significantly raise awareness about green hydrogen in one of India's remote areas.

He also mentioned that NHPC has already started the tender process to procure a green hydrogen bus for Chamba, ensuring its availability once the pilot project is operational.

This project in the Chamba district is expected to generate revenue and create employment opportunities, contributing to the region's economic development, he said.

The current state government aims to transform Himachal Pradesh into a 'Green Energy State' by March 31, 2026, focusing on harnessing green energy to meet demands. The state government is also promoting green industry in alignment with this vision, the statement added.

He said that the foundation stone for the Chamba heliport would be laid soon, and subsidies would be provided for flights to the region.

Additionally Rs 4 crore has been allocated for consultancy services for the construction of the Chamba-Chowari-Jot tunnel, he added.

Sukhu also assured to address all the developmental needs of the Chamba district in a phased manner. He mentioned that Rs 165 crore has been allocated for Chamba Medical College, and the construction of its building would be completed soon, besides filling all the posts of doctors and para-medic staff.