Chandigarh entrepreneur comes out with global property booking platform

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) City-based 23-year-old entrepreneur Aagman Bhatia has launched a property booking platform, 'MrProptek', that enables users to book properties anywhere in the world.

Aagman, the son of entrepreneur K S Bhatia, who disrupted the water pump industry a decade ago through Pumpkart.com, praised by Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now carrying forward the legacy of innovation on a global scale.

MrProptek is powered by cutting-edge AI, virtual reality, augmented reality, and interactive 3D experiences, he said.

The platform not only allows customers to explore and finalise properties quickly, but it also empowers real estate developers to sell their entire inventory within hours, he said on Wednesday.

Complementing this innovation is 'OORA.AI', the express AI engine behind MrProptek. OORA is unlike any other tool, offering real-time real estate data, including builder background checks, detailed insights into nearby areas, 5-year property appreciation forecasts and cab booking integration for site visits.

**** IHCL inks 51-key SeleQtions hotel in Anjuna in Goa * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday said it has signed a SeleQtions hotel in Anjuna in Goa, a conversion of a standalone resort with expansion of inventory to 51 keys.

"With a legacy of over five decades in the state, this signing reinforces our strategy of deepening presence in key leisure markets.

"We are pleased to partner with Ravinder Kumar for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement. PTI VSD SM MR SHW