Chandra Pal Singh Yadav re-elected ICA-AP Chairman

New Delhi/Colombo, Nov 27 (PTI) Chandra Pal Singh Yadav has been re-elected unopposed as Chairman of the International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific (ICA-AP) at its 17th Assembly in Colombo on Thursday.

Over 800 delegates from 32 countries across the Asia-Pacific region participated in the assembly, which also elected 10 directors and two vice-chairpersons to the regional board, ICA said in a statement.

The ICA is the apex body representing an estimated three million cooperatives worldwide, providing a global voice and forum for knowledge, expertise and coordinated action.

Yadav has served as President of the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) and currently chairs Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO).

A former member of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, he is a prominent leader from the Bundelkhand region.

"I am committed to positioning India as a global leader in the cooperative sector. My mission is to ensure that every farmer benefits from cooperative platforms and that the government's vision of increasing farmers' income becomes a reality," Yadav said after his re-election.

Indian delegates at the assembly congratulated Yadav on his unanimous re-election. India's major cooperative organisations participated actively in the event, strengthening the country's presence on the global cooperative stage.